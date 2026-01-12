OG Acquisition 2 Corp. Announces Advancement Of Concenter Biopharma Clinical Trials And Progress Toward A Public Listing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OG Acquisition 2 Corp. (“OG” or the“Company”) today announced a significant milestone in its previously disclosed letter of intent (“LOI”) with Concenter BioPharma (“Concenter”), as Concenter advances preparations for its second clinical trial using its oral dose drug focused on addressing the underlying the root cause of Type 2 Diabetes, the worlds'“silent killer”.

As the global diabetes market surpasses $200 billion, the two entities are accelerating efforts to bring a disruptive, first-in-class oral therapy for Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) to the public markets.

Further to the previously announced LOI, OG has advanced funds to support clinical trials planned for February 2026. This capital infusion enables Concenter to fast-track its clinical development timeline for its proprietary molecule, which is designed to reset cellular health by replacing harmful iron ions with zinc ions. Unlike traditional treatments that manage only the symptoms of T2D through complex multi-drug regimens and eventually injections, including insulin injections, Concenter's oral therapy is designed to target and restore insulin resistance-the biological root cause of Type 2 Diabetes to normal levels. In preclinical studies, Concenters' drug demonstrated a 93% reduction in insulin resistance, supporting the potential for the body to function in a manner more consistent with a healthy metabolic state. In the pilot clinical trial the results also showed the drug is“producing” very positive results on many relevant parameters of T2D, including insulin resistance.

Addressing a Global Crisis

The urgency of Concenter's mission is widely known and clearly understood as was recently highlighted in an article published by Globes, Israel's leading financial publication. The article underscored the accelerating global impact of Type 2 Diabetes, including:

- A growing patient base of more than 600 million people currently living with Type 2 diabetes worldwide, a figure projected to reach approximately 853 million by 2050.

- A mounting economic burden, with direct healthcare system costs estimated at $57 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $92 billion by 2030.

- The advantage of an oral therapy mode of administration, offering a non-invasive, stable drug designed to support scalability for the approximately 1.5 billion individuals currently classified as pre-diabetic. For many patients, Concenters' drug could be a monotherapy, replacing all other drugs they need to deal with T2D.

“For decades, the diabetes world has focused on lowering sugar, not on treating the root cause of the disease nor on stopping its progression” said Dr. Dror Chevion, co-founder and CEO of Concenter BioPharma.“our drug acts on where the disease begins: on the mechanism that drives it...on the insulin resistance”

OG Acquisition 2 Corp. continues to advance its strategy to take Concenter public via a planned listing on a Canadian stock exchange. To date, approximately CAD $1.6 million has been raised on a combined basis between OG and Concenter in anticipation of the listing, with plans to raise an additional CAD $1 million or more in the near term, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company is targeting a public listing in Q2 2026, positioning Concenter to access Canada's public venture market and institutional life sciences investor base.

“As a pre-diabetic with a family history of Type 2 Diabetes, the Concenter solution hits close to home,” said Aaron Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of OG Acquisition 2 Corp.“I look to finance real innovation, and I have not seen a competing drug that can tackle the root cause of the disease with no observable side effects. This is precisely why I want to bring Concenter public in Canada and leverage the public venture market ecosystem. We all deserve a chance to own a piece of something that has the potential to be the future of the diabetes cure.”

For parties interested in learning more about Concenter BioPharma, its clinical development progress, or the anticipated Canadian public listing, Aaron Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of OG Acquisition 2 Corp., welcomes direct inquiries and discussions. Mr. Meckler can be reached at ameckler@180-advisory.



About OG Acquisition 2 Corp.

OG Acquisition 2 Corp. is a Canadian acquisition company dedicated to identifying, financing, and advancing emerging issuers with scalable global potential.

About Concenter BioPharma

Concenter BioPharma is an Israel-based biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics aimed at addressing insulin resistance-the root biological cause of Type 2 Diabetes-with the goal of slowing or halting disease progression and enabling the patients to live a“normal” life, rather than solely managing symptoms.