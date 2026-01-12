Amy Schisler, Award-Winning Author, Delivers Children's Stories Parents Can Trust-Safe Stories With Lasting Values

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As parents, educators, and caregivers become increasingly intentional about the stories they place in children's hands, author Amy Schisler is meeting a growing need with children's books that offer emotionally safe, meaningful reading experiences grounded in love, connection, and timeless values.

“Children today are constantly bombarded with adult content, from social media platforms like YouTube to what they see on television. As exposure increases, parents have every reason to be concerned,” says Schisler.“I write my books as a safe place for children to learn about and explore the world around them, while still preserving their innocence.”

Schisler's stories are designed to be shared, encouraging conversation, reflection, and bonding between children and the adults reading with them. Her books offer reassurance in a world that can often feel overwhelming to young minds.

“In Crabbing with Granddad, I wanted children to experience the quiet magic of time spent together, learning about the Chesapeake Bay and the Maryland blue crab, but more importantly, discovering the value of family, heritage, and memories made across generations,” Schisler explains.“A Very Loud Christmas grew from a different place, showing that what makes us stand out can also bring us together. Through faith, unity, and compassion, the Loud family reminds children that kindness, acceptance, and prayer have the power to guide us home.”

As a Catholic author, Schisler says all of her books are rooted in faith. Writing with warmth, positivity, and a Christian worldview, she seamlessly weaves faith-based teachings into her stories, making them feel natural and accessible to children and families.

“This is what people need today,” Schisler adds.“So many stories are saturated with violence and adult content that simply isn't appropriate for most audiences. My goal is to offer something different, entertaining stories that help renew faith in Christ while filling a child's world with love, positivity, and hope.”

Reader Praise

“A Very Loud Christmas is a delightful read! As a grandmother, it is a joy to read this book aloud. The illustrations are adorable and lifelike. How many of us parents have been told our children are too loud? Sometimes it's a blessing in disguise-as it is for the Loud family. I'm so grateful I discovered this book and have since purchased additional copies as gifts.”

A reviewer of Crabbing With Granddad writes:

“Here's a real Maryland book about crabbing! It's educational and introduces terminology and the life cycle of a crab, making it perfect for teaching about Maryland, marine life, or unique careers. Beyond that, it's a sweet, heartfelt story about family. Highly recommended for learning.”

About the Author

Amy Schisler is an inspirational Catholic author of fiction, children's books, devotionals, and Bible studies. A lifelong writer, she draws on faith, family, and personal experience to create stories that inspire hope and spiritual connection. Raised in Southern Maryland, she spent much of her childhood along the Wicomico River, which inspired Crabbing With Granddad and her novel The Devil's Fortune. Schisler holds degrees from Salisbury University and the University of Maryland, a Certificate of Theology from the Augustine Institute, and is a member of the Catholic Speakers Organization.

