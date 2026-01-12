Paraiso De La Bonita Just Changed The Meaning Of All-Inclusive Luxury With The Opening Of The Reserve

The Reserve at Paraiso de la Bonita is designed as a destination within the resort, offering guests a setting shaped by privacy and thoughtful design. The building features its own private pool and beachfront areas, a dedicated lounge, exclusive dining and bar venues, optional private airport transfers, continuous personalized butler service, and a private helipad for guests who choose to arrive or depart by helicopter, creating an arrival experience reserved for the most discerning travelers. Close enough to arrive. Far enough to disappear.

At the heart of The Reserve at Paraiso de La Bonita is a collection of ten new suites, including select Chairman accommodations available in one, two, and three-bedroom layouts. Each king suite is positioned to face the Caribbean Sea and conceived as a refined retreat, featuring two terraces with ocean and mangrove views, private pools designed for true relaxation, marble-finished outdoor living areas, and indoor and outdoor showers that create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Generous social spaces transition into serene bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms, allowing guests to enjoy both complete privacy and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.

The introduction of The Reserve at Paraiso de La Bonita also brings Royalton's signature Diamond ClubTM suite category, adding a new layer of personalized service and access throughout the resort. Diamond ClubTM guests enjoy exclusive entry to The Reserve's private areas, refined lounges, and premium services, along with dedicated butler service that tailors each stay with thoughtful, discreet attention to every detail.

Among the exclusive dining and bar venues within this new building and area are Ka'an, a serene breakfast setting with ocean views; Qin Qin, a refined meeting of Asian and Mexican flavors; a dedicated Diamond ClubTM lounge and full dedicated bar venue; and private pool and beachfront bars reserved for this enclave. A defining highlight is the Gosselin Cooking Studio, an immersive culinary atelier named in honor of the architect who built Paraíso de la Bonita for the woman he loved, where guests take part in hands-on experiences that connect cuisine, storytelling, and a deep sense of place.

With this evolution, Paraíso de la Bonita continues to build on its reputation as one of the Caribbean's most iconic luxury resorts, now offering an even more immersive and elevated way to experience all-inclusive travel. This inclusion reflects the next stage of the resort's story, shaped by space, service, and design created for today's most discerning travelers while it creates a new tier in All-Inclusive hospitality.

Visit Paraíso de la Bonita, where these superior suites are now open and available to book at royaltonresorts

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In ConnectivityTM and DreamBedTM. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A StarTM in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at