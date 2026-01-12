Suniel Shetty Opens Up On Struggles After Son Ahaan Shetty's Disaster Debut, Calls 'Border 2' A Blessing

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Suniel Shetty recently was seen turning emotional at the song launch of Border 2, while speaking about the challenging phase his son, Ahaan Shetty went through after his debut film, emphasizing on how it is difficult for actors even if they are starkids.

Opening up from a father's point of view, Suniel said there was a brief lull after Ahaan's first movie, Tadap, and that he along with the entire family faced a personal turmoil.

“One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there's always a turmoil in our lives,” Suniel shared.

Addressing the widespread notion around star children having it easy, he added,“Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty's son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahaan went through in life.”

The actor admitted that watching his son navigate the tough period was emotionally difficult, but also a test of patience and perseverance for them all.

Expressing uttermost gratitude to the makers of Border 2 - Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta, Suniel said he was thankful that Ahaan landed a project like Border 2 at a crucial point in his professional space.

“I am so happy that he got a film like Border 2, which couldn't have been a better film. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” he said.

Suniel also spoke about the values and motivation he has always tried to instil in his son.“The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart,” he stated.

The doting father also added that this belief makes him feel deeply grateful to those who supported Ahaan.“That's why I have always been indebted, and I use the word 'indebted'. I am not saying a thank you, but I use the word indebted to Nidhu. Nidhi is like my little daughter,” he said, acknowledging the emotional support of the makers extended to his family.

Highlighting how much Border 2, as an opportunity meant to him as a parent, Suniel added,“For Nidhi to take Ahaan in such a big film is a big thing. So, from a father's point of view, I am indebted.”

Further, thanking the team for believing in his son, he said,“A big thank you to everybody for letting that happen, they showed so much love towards Ahaan. I am so grateful for it all.”

Expressing gratitude to director JP Dutta, Suniel said,“I would like to thank JP, who gave me the opportunity. And today, Ahaan is here because of that. Thank you all.”

For the uninitiated, Ahaan Shetty made his acting debut with Tadap in 2021 that did not perform well at the box office.

Border 2 along with Ahaan Shetty, also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The movie is all slated to release on January 23, this year.

