Johns Hopkins University Study Gives ESSA Certification for MindPrint Learning's Universal SpED and Gifted Screener

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL – January 12, 2026 – MindPrint Learning, a K-12 intervention and acceleration solution now part of Otus, has announced the publication of a comprehensive validation study conducted by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Research and Reform in Education. The research confirms the reliability and predictive validity of the MindPrint assessment for identifying students' cognitive strengths and needs.

The study, conducted across three diverse school districts in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Arkansas, examined data from 15,581 students in grades 4-12. It found that MindPrint assessment scores demonstrated strong internal consistency reliability and explained between 37% and 55% of variation in student achievement across math, reading, and science.

"This independent validation from one of the nation's leading research universities reinforces that MindPrint is grounded in rigorous science and delivers data educators can trust,” said Nancy Weinstein, Founder of MindPrint Learning and Chief Innovation Officer at Otus.“For schools, that means an efficient, affordable way to proactively identify and support students in MTSS Tier 1 and Tier 2, before small gaps become bigger challenges.”

MindPrint assesses neurocognitive skills across the domains of complex reasoning, executive functions, memory, and speed. Originally developed at the University of Pennsylvania's Brain Behavior Lab, the one-hour assessment identifies students who may benefit from additional support through the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) or Response to Intervention (RTI) process or from referral for comprehensive educational evaluation (gifted and special education).

“With MindPrint, educators can identify why a student is falling behind, which cognitive strengths are accelerating their performance, and what support they need to achieve success,” said Christopher Hull, Co-founder and President of Otus.“Having that data within the Otus platform makes it easy for teachers to combine cognitive data with academic performance to implement interventions within classroom and small group instruction.”

The study was designed to meet Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 4 evidence standards-the highest level of evidence possible for an assessment tool. According to the report, "The combination of this plan with the supportive results from the present psychometric validation study and MindPrint's logic model and foundational research is consistent with ESSA Tier 4 criteria, the highest rating available for an assessment."

Key Study Findings

Strong Reliability and Validity: The research team, led by Dr. Michael A. Cook and Dr. Steven M. Ross, found that MindPrint assessment scores showed acceptable-to-strong levels of internal consistency across all three districts, meeting rigorous psychometric standards for educational assessments.

Works Across Diverse Contexts: The three districts included in the study ranged from high-poverty urban schools to suburban settings, with student populations that were racially and ethnically diverse. Results were consistent across all three contexts, demonstrating the assessment's universal applicability.

Accurate Identification of Students with Special Needs: The study found statistically significant differences in MindPrint scores between students receiving special education services and those who were not, with 76% of comparisons showing significant differentiation. The study looked at students with a variety of diagnosed learning differences, including dyslexia, ADHD, and Autism, as well as gifted, supporting the use of MindPrint in identifying students for student support.

Predictive of Academic Success: Regression analyses revealed that MindPrint scores consistently predicted student achievement on standardized assessments, including NWEA MAP, Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), and Arkansas Teaching, Learning & Assessment System (ATLAS). "MindPrint assessment scores were significantly positively associated with math, ELA, and science student achievement scores," the researchers noted. "The magnitudes and direction of these correlations were consistent across districts." These findings suggest MindPrint can provide valuable insights to help improve student performance on year-end summative assessments.

“At Newmark Schools, we have relied on MindPrint for years because it consistently confirms what we observe in our students,” said Dr. Regina Peter, Executive Director of Newmark Education.“MindPrint reduces the time and cost associated with psycho-educational evaluations and triennial reviews while enabling us to respond to student needs with greater precision.”

The full report, titled "Validation and Utility Study of MindPrint Learning's Universal Screener for Special Education," is available online.

For more information about MindPrint Learning's research- and strengths-based approach to intervention and acceleration, visit

For more information about Otus' award-winning assessment, data, and insights solutions, visit

About MindPrint Learning

MindPrint is part of Otus, expanding Otus' comprehensive approach to understanding the whole learner. MindPrint is the only K-12 intervention and acceleration solution using norm-referenced cognitive data to identify student strengths and provides personalized strategies to meet the unique learning needs of every student. MindPrint is curriculum-agnostic and can be integrated with any normed achievement data to provide personalized learning plans to address learning gaps and improve academic outcomes. The MindPrint solution is used by hundreds of schools and tutoring organizations worldwide to raise achievement, develop learner agency, and support executive functions. MindPrint is the recipient of five National Science Foundation grants, a Lemnis grantee, a Full Scale grantee, and winner of numerous national awards for evidence-based instruction. Learn more at mindprintlearning.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most-student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at.

About Johns Hopkins Center for Research and Reform in Education

The Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at Johns Hopkins University School of Education conducts rigorous research to improve educational outcomes for all students. CRRE has established itself as a trusted source of independent educational research and evaluation.

