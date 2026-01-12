Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Blue Owl Capital, Inc Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Blue Owl Capital, Inc., (“Blue Owl” or the "Company") (NYSE: OWL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Blue Owl investors have until February 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via .

On October 30, 2025, Blue Owl reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Blue Owl reported, among other items, fee-related earnings of only $376.2 million, which missed consensus estimates; fee-related earnings margins of 57.1% which missed expectations by roughly 20 basis points; and a 33% year-over-year decline in performance revenue to only $188,000. On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 4.23%, to close at $15.86 per share on October 30, 2025. Then, on November 5, 2025, two Blue Owl business development companies-Blue Owl Capital Corporation (“OBDC”) and Blue Owl Capital Corporation II (“OBDC II”) announced entry into a definite merger agreement, stating that“OBDC II does not anticipate conducting additional tender offers prior to the merger.” On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.74 per share, or 4.72%, to close at $14.95 per share on November 6, 2025. On November 16, 2025, The Financial Times published an article on the merger, reporting that“at current prices, the investors in [BODCII] could take a potential haircut on their investments” in connection with the merger and that“the trading price of OBDC... had been hit by souring sentiment on private credit markets[.]” On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or 5.8%, to close at $13.77 per share on November 17, 2025. On November 19, 2025, Blue Owl announced the termination of the proposed merger, citing“current market conditions.”

