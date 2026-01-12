Jordan Announces Brunei Scholarships For 20262027 Academic Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said on Monday scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic year offered by the Government of Brunei Darussalam for diploma, bachelor's and master's programs in various disciplines, are now available.The scholarships are offered by the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), and Politeknik Brunei, with tuition and registration fees, accommodation, health insurance, book allowance, meal allowance, a monthly stipend, and a round-trip economy-class air ticket covered.It noted that the language of instruction is English, adding that applicants must be no older than 25 for diploma and bachelor's programs and 35 for the master's program as of July 1, 2026. Applicants must score at least 6.0 in IELTS or 550 in TOEFL.Applicants are required to comply with the regulations for the equivalency of non-Jordanian certificates for 2023 and the amended instructions for 2025.The ministry said applicants are not required to visit the ministry for stamping or signing the application form, urging interested students to review details, majors and conditions, and apply electronically through the following link:[]It clarified that Politeknik Brunei is recognized by the ministry for the diploma degree only.The deadline for applications is February 15, 2026, with studies scheduled to begin in August.Applicants were advised to carefully review the instructions and available majors at each university and ensure accuracy and compliance with the stated requirements.