Germany Voices Concern Over Mounting Death Toll in Iran Protests
(MENAFN) Germany issued an urgent appeal Monday demanding Iran halt its lethal response to nationwide anti-government demonstrations that have claimed hundreds of lives.
"The situation in Iran is deeply concerning. People from all parts of the country are peacefully demonstrating for freedom and a better life in their country," deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille told a press briefing in Berlin.
"The chancellor calls on the Iranian leadership to protect its people instead of threatening them. We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that the leadership in Tehran is directing against its own people. This violence must end," he added.
Unrest has engulfed Iran in escalating waves since protests erupted December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, initially sparked by the Iranian rial's precipitous collapse and deteriorating economic circumstances. The demonstrations rapidly expanded beyond the capital to cities nationwide.
Official casualty statistics remain undisclosed by Tehran, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)—a US-based advocacy organization—estimates fatalities have surged to at least 544, encompassing both security personnel and civilian demonstrators, with over 1,000 sustaining injuries.
HRANA additionally documented that authorities have arrested at least 10,681 individuals during protests across 585 locations throughout the country, spanning 186 cities in all 31 provinces.
Iranian officials have characterized the domestic turmoil as "a terrorist war against the Iranian people" and framed it as an extension of US-Israeli hostility against the Islamic Republic.
The German government's forceful condemnation adds to mounting international pressure on Tehran as the violent suppression continues despite global scrutiny and diplomatic appeals for restraint.
