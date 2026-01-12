403
Riders Music Festival 2026 Unveils Eclectic Lineup, Featuring Papon, Nucleya, Seedhe Maut & More
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12th January 2026: 93.5 Red FM has announced the artist lineup for the fourth edition of Riders Music Festival (RMF) 2026, scheduled to take place on 21-22 February 2026 at The Great India Place (GIP), Noida. Positioned at the intersection of music, motorcycling and youth culture, the two-day festival continues to grow as one of North India's most distinctive community-driven cultural experiences.
Celebrating the vibrant intersection of music, motorcycling and youth culture, RMF 2026 promises a two-day, high-energy experience that blends creativity, mobility and community spirit. The festival will feature a curated day-wise lineup of electronic, hip-hop, indie, Bollywood and stand-up comedy, complemented by immersive experiences for riders and enthusiasts alike.
Day-wise Artist Highlights:
* Day 1: Level 6, Bharat Chauhan, and Nucleya, with Seedhe Maut headlining the evening with their dynamic hip-hop performance.
* Day 2: Harsh Gujral and Chaar Diwaari, leading up to a headline set by Papon, marking one of the singer-songwriter's first large-scale, multi-genre festival appearances in Noida.
Artist Spotlights:
* Papon - Renowned for his emotion-driven songwriting and storytelling, Papon will deliver a soulful and immersive live experience with hits like Bulleya, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, and his recent track for Metro In Dino.
* Nucleya - India's electronic music pioneer brings his genre-blending, festival-ready energy with chart-toppers such as Tota Myna, Let's Nacho and Paintra.
* Seedhe Maut - The Delhi-based hip-hop duo Encore ABJ and Calm will showcase their signature raw lyricism and powerful stage presence.
* Harsh Gujral - Adding a comedy dimension to the festival with his observational humor, best known for his stand-up special Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai.
* Bharat Chauhan - Indie singer-songwriter blending psychedelic and introspective sounds with tracks like Ghar and Shaayar.
* Chaar Diwaari - Garv Taneja's experimental indie project combines bold sound design with evocative Hindi lyricism (Thehra, Roshni, Jhaag).
* Level 6 - Led by musician Manish Gunthey, known for high-energy live performances and mashups inspired by both global and Indian music legends.
Speaking on the lineup announcement, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM, said, "Riders Music Festival is where the open road meets music and culture. This year, we're making RMF 2026 bigger and more inclusive for the entire riding community, with new experiences like FMX, dirt bike rides, and track sessions with Apex Racing Academy. Before the main festival, biking enthusiasts can get an exclusive on-track experience with Apex, learning advanced riding skills and feeling the thrill of the track firsthand. Along with 50+ breakfast rides and a diverse artist lineup spanning stand-up comedy, Bollywood, pop and indie, RMF continues to grow as a pan-India cultural phenomenon where mobility, creativity and community converge by bringing together riders, creators, auto brands and artists in a shared celebration of the riding lifestyle."
Beyond live performances, Riders Music Festival 2026 will feature custom and performance motorcycles, interactive brand experiences, curated food zones and art installations. The festival continues to emphasise safety, inclusivity and community participation, welcoming both riders and music enthusiasts to be part of the RMF experience.
About Riders Music Festival:
The Riders Music Festival (RMF) is a two-day event organized by 93.5 Red FM that celebrates the fusion of music, art, food and automotive culture. It brings together bikers, food lovers and music fans for a celebration that includes live performances, custom bike and car showcases and various interactive zones.
