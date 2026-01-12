403
NATO Commander Says Arctic Has Become Arena of Rivalry
(MENAFN) NATO’s senior military leader in Europe stated on Sunday that the Arctic — and by extension Northern Europe — has turned into a strategic "front line for strategic competition."
Speaking at a security forum in Sweden, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), emphasized that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and other nations are intensifying their collaboration.
“We see this clearly in Ukraine, while President Trump pushes for a peaceful resolution to a horrible war, China continues to fund Putin’s war machine,” he remarked.
"Iran continues to supply technology and weapons and North Korean combat troops remain in Russia on Ukraine's border.
“And of course, there’s a confluence between Russia, Iran and Venezuela and their dark fleet of oil tankers that is helping to fund the war in the Arctic,” he added.
The so-called dark fleet, also referred to as the shadow fleet, is composed of roughly 1,000 ships that employ deceptive tactics to conceal their involvement in transporting sanctioned oil.
In recent weeks, the US intercepted several of these tankers operating in Venezuelan waters in an effort to pressure Caracas’ interim administration and disrupt such activities.
Grynkewich noted that a comparable trend is unfolding in the High North, with Russian and Chinese ships increasingly carrying out joint patrols.
"Chinese icebreakers and research vessels are in Arctic waters, and their research is not for peaceful purposes, it's to gain a military advantage," he warned.
