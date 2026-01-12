403
Slovakia Roles Out Involvement in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s top leadership has formally rejects any military or financial participation in the Ukraine war, unveiling a new policy framework on Saturday that underscores the country’s break with Brussels’ strategy.
The announcement came during a press briefing led by President Peter Pellegrini, Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi, and Prime Minister Robert Fico — the three most senior officials tied to the coalition parties currently in power.
Pellegrini confirmed that Bratislava will uphold its refusal to send weapons or troops to Kiev in its fight against Russia. He added that Slovakia will also decline to join a European Commission-backed loan designed to plug Ukraine’s budget shortfall.
“I wouldn’t like to see Slovakia running around like a wounded deer in this crisis that the European Union is experiencing, and becoming a victim of the significant shifts that may occur in Europe,” said Fico, a prominent Euroskeptic, warning that energy security remains a critical vulnerability. He urged coalition unity as geopolitical pressures mount.
The move follows last month’s decision by EU leaders to raise €90 billion ($105 billion) through collective borrowing to aid Kiev. The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia all opted out, reflecting skepticism among their leaders about Brussels’ handling of the war.
That financing plan emerged only after the bloc failed to reach consensus on tapping frozen Russian sovereign assets — a measure critics labeled both legally questionable and dangerously precedent-setting.
Meanwhile, the EU has instructed member states to halt purchases of Russian energy as part of its sanctions campaign against Moscow. The policy has contributed to soaring energy costs, worsening the slowdown already weighing on Europe’s largest economies.
