Russian Forces Shell Northern Rivne Region, Infrastructure Damaged
"Today was a difficult day for the Rivne region. The enemy attacked our northern districts almost continuously throughout the day. Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, we do have infrastructure damage," the statement reads.Read also: Russian drone attacks music school in Chernihiv region
Koval added that relevant services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attacks.
