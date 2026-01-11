Russian Forces Shell Northern Rivne Region, Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today was a difficult day for the Rivne region. The enemy attacked our northern districts almost continuously throughout the day. Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, we do have infrastructure damage," the statement reads.

Koval added that relevant services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attacks.