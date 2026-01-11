5 Easy Home Remedies To Achieve Naturally Glowing Korean Glass Skin

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The first secret to Korean glass skin is double cleansing. First, clean your face with an oil, then a gentle face wash. This removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil, preventing clogged pores.-

Rice Water Toner

Rice water is an old Korean skincare secret. Its vitamins and amino acids brighten and soften skin. Apply it after washing your face to tighten pores, hydrate, and get a natural glow.

Korean Makeup Hacks for Flawless Glass Skin

Korean glass skin: 7 ways to gain healthy and soft skin at home

Deep Hydration with Aloe Vera Gel

Hydration is key for glass skin. Fresh aloe vera gel cools and deeply moisturizes. Apply a thin layer before bed to lighten blemishes, reduce redness, and plump up your skin.

Honey and Milk Face Mask

Honey is a natural humectant and milk's lactic acid softens skin. Mix and apply as a face pack twice a week. It removes dead skin, retains moisture, and adds a natural glow.

Focus on Inner Care

Glass skin is about inner health too. Drink plenty of water and eat antioxidant-rich foods. Cut down on sugar and junk food. Good sleep and less stress lead to healthy skin.

