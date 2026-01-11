403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Myanmar Holds Phase Two of Elections
(MENAFN) Myanmar proceeded Sunday with the second stage of its three-phase general election, covering 100 townships across the country. The vote is part of a process expected to lead to the formation of a new government in April.
Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Htun, head of the junta’s information team, stated that a new parliament will convene in March once the elections are complete, with a government to follow in April, according to Eleven Myanmar.
Earlier in the day, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing visited polling stations in Yangon’s Hlaing and Insein townships as voting began in 12 of Myanmar’s 14 regions and states.
The election is being conducted in three stages. Phase one, held on Dec. 28, marked the first vote since the 2021 military coup and took place in 102 townships. The final stage is scheduled for Jan. 25 in 63 townships.
Following the initial phase, the Union Election Commission (UEC) announced that more than 100 representatives had been elected to the Lower House, over 30 to the Upper House, and more than 100 to state and regional assemblies.
The election will ultimately determine the composition of the Union Parliament, which will then select a president tasked with forming a new government.
Myanmar’s last elected administration, led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), was ousted in the 2021 coup, plunging the nation into over four years of military-led emergency rule.
Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Htun, head of the junta’s information team, stated that a new parliament will convene in March once the elections are complete, with a government to follow in April, according to Eleven Myanmar.
Earlier in the day, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing visited polling stations in Yangon’s Hlaing and Insein townships as voting began in 12 of Myanmar’s 14 regions and states.
The election is being conducted in three stages. Phase one, held on Dec. 28, marked the first vote since the 2021 military coup and took place in 102 townships. The final stage is scheduled for Jan. 25 in 63 townships.
Following the initial phase, the Union Election Commission (UEC) announced that more than 100 representatives had been elected to the Lower House, over 30 to the Upper House, and more than 100 to state and regional assemblies.
The election will ultimately determine the composition of the Union Parliament, which will then select a president tasked with forming a new government.
Myanmar’s last elected administration, led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), was ousted in the 2021 coup, plunging the nation into over four years of military-led emergency rule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment