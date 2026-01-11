Amir Appoints President Of Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Amiri Decree No. (6) of 2026, today, January 11, 2026, appointing Engineer Nawaf Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana as President of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issuance, and will be published in the official gazette.