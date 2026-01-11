403
Bushfires Sweep Through Southeastern Australia
(MENAFN) The southeastern Australian state of Victoria has experienced the destruction of no fewer than 130 buildings as over 35 bushfires continued their destructive path across the region Saturday, compelling state Premier Jacinta Allan to proclaim a state of disaster.
A minimum of 20,000 residences have additionally been deprived of electricity in regional Victoria, according to an Australian broadcasting agency.
Multiple zones throughout the state received evacuation orders as blazes raged beyond containment.
Approximately 300,000 hectares have been consumed by fire in Victoria thus far, according to media.
In a separate development, a category two cyclone, which possesses the capacity to inflict structural damage on dwellings and topple substantial trees, has also developed off the North Queensland coastline. Torrential precipitation and inundation are anticipated due to the cyclonic system.
A comprehensive fire prohibition has been announced for Victoria on Sunday.
The Australian Capital Territory was similarly placed under a total fire ban, while extreme fire danger remains for certain sections of Western Australia.
Southern Australia has confronted a severe heatwave this week, ranking among the most extreme on record.
