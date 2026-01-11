403
Russia rejects claims of Qatari Embassy strike in Kyiv
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed claims that it targeted the Qatari Embassy in Kyiv, attributing the damage to a malfunction in Ukraine’s air defense system.
“Diplomatic missions have never been targeted by the Russian Armed Forces,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that its intended targets were not near the embassy and suggesting the Ukrainian system caused the damage.
“Russia views the State of Qatar as a priority partner and friendly country,” the statement emphasized.
The denial came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a drone struck the embassy amid a massive barrage involving hypersonic missiles, over 200 drones, and various cruise missiles. Ukrainian officials stressed the diplomatic importance of Qatar, citing its role in mediating prisoner releases, and warned that such strikes near EU and NATO borders threaten European security.
Russian defense authorities said their recent operations targeted energy and drone production facilities in response to an attack on the Russian president’s residence.
