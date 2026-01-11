403
Trump offers US support as Iranian protests gain momentum
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Washington was prepared to offer assistance as demonstrations expanded across Iran, suggesting that the country’s population is experiencing a rare opportunity for change. He portrayed the unrest as a moment of potential transformation while signaling readiness from the United States to step in.
Commenting publicly on Saturday, Trump shared his view on social media, writing: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” followed by “The USA stands ready to help!!!”
Iran has seen repeated waves of protests since late December, driven largely by worsening economic conditions and a sharp drop in the value of the national currency. The initial demonstrations erupted on December 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar before spreading to multiple cities nationwide.
A day earlier, Trump warned that Iran was “in big trouble” as the unrest escalated. He said the situation was being closely watched and cautioned Iranian authorities against using deadly force to suppress protesters.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, have blamed foreign actors for fueling the demonstrations.
Authorities accused the United States and Israel of interference and issued a stern warning, saying security forces and the judicial system "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs."
