Trump Renews Strike Threats Inside Mexico
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated he may authorize military operations targeting drug trafficking organizations on Mexican territory.
The president escalated warnings against America's southern neighbor following US special forces' abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a rapid assault on his Caracas compound last week. Washington has charged Maduro with narcotics trafficking—allegations he has rejected.
Trump has also blamed Mexico for "flooding" the US with narcotics and undocumented migrants, characterizing many as violent offenders. Since September 2025, American forces have destroyed at least 35 suspected cartel vessels in the Caribbean.
"We've knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water, and we are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels," Trump told a television and radio host on Thursday night.
"The cartels are running Mexico. It's very, very sad to watch and see what's happened to that country," Trump said.
At a Friday press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum minimized Trump's inflammatory language as "part of his communication style."
She added that she had instructed Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente to speak with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and, "if necessary, with Trump to strengthen coordination."
Last week, the Mexican Foreign Ministry condemned the US military raid in Venezuela as "a serious threat to regional stability."
Following Maduro's capture, Trump also exchanged hostile remarks with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whom he labeled a "sick man." The leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday to defuse tensions, with both describing the conversation as cordial.
