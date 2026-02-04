403
Macron Says Preparations Underway to Resume Putin Talks
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron revealed Tuesday that technical preparations are advancing to reestablish communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while expressing skepticism about Moscow's genuine commitment to negotiating an end to the Ukraine conflict.
"It is being prepared, and so discussions are taking place at a technical level," Macron told reporters during a visit to northeastern France, French media reported.
"I think it would be useful, but I don't think Russia is currently willing to conclude a peace agreement (with Ukraine) in the coming days or weeks," he added.
Macron argued that engaging the Kremlin remains essential for securing post-war security arrangements.
"In this context, it is important that Europeans restore their own channels of discussion," he was quoted by the French daily as saying.
The French leader emphasized Paris will maintain its backing for Kyiv, declaring that Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure are "intolerable" and do not demonstrate a "genuine willingness" to negotiate for peace.
Contact with the Kremlin was needed to negotiate security guarantees after the war, according to Macron.
Macron underscored that France will continue to support Ukraine, saying that Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are "intolerable" and do not demonstrate a "genuine willingness" to negotiate for peace.
