Politics With Michelle Grattan: Barnaby Joyce On Getting On With Pauline Hanson And One Nation's Rise

Barnaby Joyce's political career has hit the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

He's been Nationals leader and deputy prime minister twice. As a senator, he was a maverick, often crossing the floor. As party leader, he had a dramatic falling out then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Later he delivered vital Nationals support for net zero emissions to then prime minister Scott Morrison, even while personally disagreeing strongly with the policy.

Just two months ago, he decamped to the reinvigorated One Nation as the minor party's popularity has soared, with some polls even putting it ahead of the Liberals and Nationals.

Joyce joins us to talk about how he sees One Nation's future and his own.

On his defection to One Nation, Joyce says One Nation's“strength” and“clarity of policy” attracted to him to the party, at the same time as his working relationship with Nationals leader David Littleproud became“completely dysfunctional”.

Joyce says his community in New England has been“overwhelmingly supportive” of his move:

While saying his current intention is to run for a New South Wales Senate seat, Joyce says“it's not impossible” he could still recontest his lower house seat of New England if that's what One Nation wants.

One Nation has had big problems with some candidates and parliamentarians in the past. But Joyce says it's becoming better at vetting:

On fears their big personalities might clash, Joyce says he gets on well with Pauline Hanson.

Asked about Hanson's burqa wearing stunt in the Senate late last year, Joyce says“obviously, I'm not going to be wearing a burqa” – but also said“that's theatre, really, isn't it?”.

On whether he ever has nightmares that he could“blow” this latest phase of his political life, Joyce says: