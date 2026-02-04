Rubio Links Ukraine Recovery To Critical Minerals

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said critical minerals will play a central role in Ukraine's economic recovery after the war, arguing that access to and development of natural resources would be essential to rebuilding the country and securing lasting peace.

“This war will end at some point,” Rubio said, adding that Ukraine would need to harness its resources once fighting stops.

“And when it does, Ukraine needs to be able to harness all the resources of its country to be able to rebuild it,” he said.

Rubio said Ukraine had strong long-term economic potential if the right conditions were created.“Ukraine has tremendous economic potential,” he said, adding that the country“could probably double its GDP in the next decade with the right economic moves.”

He said critical minerals were a key part of that future prosperity.“As far as critical minerals are concerned, look, that's a part of economic prosperity for Ukraine and its future,” Rubio said.

Rubio said planning for post-war recovery was already underway, even as fighting continued.“A lot of work and thinking has gone into that ahead of time, so hopefully it will be able to be actioned on as soon as the war comes to a conclusion,” he said.

He linked economic recovery directly to peace, describing development as a stabilising force.“We certainly think that is a part of an enduring peace,” Rubio said.

The secretary's comments came as the United States hosted a Critical Minerals Ministerial focused on diversifying global supply chains and reducing dependence on concentrated sources.

In response to a question, Rubio warned that global critical minerals supply chains were“heavily concentrated in the hands of one country,” creating risks of disruption and geopolitical leverage. He said diversified and reliable access was essential not only for technology and industry but also for national security.

He said the United States was working with partners to encourage responsible mining and processing across multiple regions, including countries with untapped resources.

Rubio also tied Ukraine's future economic strength to broader international cooperation. He said no country could rebuild or grow in isolation and stressed the importance of creating global networks for sourcing and processing critical materials.

Critical minerals are essential inputs for modern economies, including energy systems, advanced manufacturing, electronics, and defence technologies. Ukraine is known to possess significant reserves of several strategic minerals, which analysts say could become a pillar of post-war reconstruction if security and investment conditions stabilise.