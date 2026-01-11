Gaintools Software: Simplifies The Way To Convert Exchange OST To Outlook PST With The Newest Update

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 10, 2026 2:50 am - GainTools Software Makes the Exchange OST to OST Conversion Simplifies with the latest update

GainTools Software, a reputable provider of email migration and conversion solutions, has announced the release of the latest version of the OST to PST Converter. This latest update improves the tool's performance and user experience when converting Exchange OST to Outlook PST.

When mailboxes become down, orphaned, or disconnected from the Exchange server, users frequently have trouble accessing OST files. The new OST to PST Conversion Tool overcomes these issues by enabling users to safely and quickly convert Exchange OST data to PST format without requiring a live Exchange connection or Outlook installation.

The latest GainTools release improves the conversion engine, allowing for faster processing of big OST files while maintaining the entire mailbox data integrity. The software ensures that all data is converted during the process, resulting in a fully usable PST file that is compatible with Microsoft Outlook.

Highlights of the New Update

Simplifies the conversion process from Exchange OST to Outlook PST format.

Supports the conversion of offline and orphaned OST files.

Maintains the original email formatting, information, and attachments

Handles big OST files with increased speed and stability.

Allows for selective or full mailbox conversion.

The UI is user-friendly and ideal for both beginners and IT specialists.

Compatible with all Windows and Outlook editions.

A GainTools Spokesperson Stated,

"With this upgrade, we aimed to make the OST to PST conversion tool more reliable and easier to use. We want users to be able to easily gain access to their Exchange data, even if the Exchange server is no longer available.

The updated GainTools OST to PST Converter is perfect for enterprises, IT managers, and regular users. You can now get the software from the official GainTools website, along with a free demo version to try out.

About GainTools

GainTools Software is one of the leading companies that makes software for moving emails, recovering data, and converting files. The company is dedicated to providing solutions that are simple to use, accurate, and safe so that users can manage and protect their data on a variety of platforms.

Media Contact

GainTools Software

Email:...

Website: