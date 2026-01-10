Justin Hoffart Millimeter Esports Organization

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Looking for free unpaid players to join the community

Bismarck, ND – January 9, 2026 – Justin Hoffart, a 37-year-old esports enthusiast from Bismarck, North Dakota, proudly announces the ongoing expansion of Millimeter Esports, the gaming organization he founded in January 2020. What began as a passion project during the early days of the global pandemic has evolved into a vibrant community hub for gamers, focusing on niche titles like fishing and trucking simulations, alongside competitive staples such as Call of Duty, Halo Infinite, and Halo Master Chief Collection. Hoffart's vision is to create an inclusive space where players can compete from the comfort of their homes, fostering talent without the barriers of traditional esports structures Esports was born out of Hoffart's love for gaming, which he channels through his popular streaming platforms.

On YouTube (@justinhoffartusa6913/videos), he captivates audiences with immersive fishing game streams, showcasing realistic angling adventures and strategic gameplay. His Twitch channel ( expands this to include trucking simulations, where viewers join him on virtual hauls across digital landscapes, blending relaxation with competitive edge. "Gaming isn't just about high-stakes shooters; it's about community and fun in everyday scenarios," Hoffart says. "I started streaming to connect with like-minded players, and Millimeter Esports grew from there as a way to organize tournaments and build teams."Hoffart's social presence amplifies his reach:

Follow him on Facebook ( for behind-the-scenes updates and on X (formerly Twitter) (

for real-time gaming tips and announcements. The organization's Discord server ( serves as the central gathering spot, where members discuss strategies, share highlights, and coordinate events.

Since its inception, Millimeter Esports has hosted online tournaments on platforms like Repeat and Checkmate Gaming, emphasizing accessibility. Players compete remotely-no need for travel or expensive setups-just a stable internet connection and a passion for the game ahead, Hoffart is actively seeking to grow the roster. "I'm calling on free player agents and aspiring gamers to sign with Millimeter Esports," he explains. "Whether you're dominating in Call of Duty multiplayer, grinding ranks in Halo Infinite, or mastering the serene challenges of fishing games, we want you on our team. Play from your house or home office, join our online tournaments, and let's build something special together." This open-call approach reflects Hoffart's commitment to democratizing esports, making it available to North Dakotans and gamers nationwide without financial hurdles 37, Hoffart balances his esports endeavors with life in Bismarck, drawing inspiration from the state's resilient spirit. "North Dakota's wide-open spaces mirror the freedom in gaming," he notes.

About Millimeter Esports: Founded in January 2020 by Justin Hoffart, Millimeter Esports is a community-driven organization specializing in fishing, trucking, and competitive gaming titles like Call of Duty and Halo. Focused on home-based play and online tournaments, it welcomes players of all levels.