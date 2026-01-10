Ankita Bhandari Case: Harish Rawat Demands CBI Probe, FIR Against VIP

Rawat Demands CBI Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday accused the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led State government of allegedly attempting to protect a "VIP" for the past three and a half years, demanding an FIR against "those who have destroyed evidence" in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that he will continue the fight "until the government conducts a CBI investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. "This is part of an ongoing struggle. Until the government conducts a CBI investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, under the oversight of a Supreme Court judge, we will continue to demand and continue to fight because investigating this murder and its various aspects is essential," Rawat stated.

He further levelled allegations of CCTV tampering, evidence destruction and shielding of the accused by the government. "This is because of that VIP, whose stature is so high that the government has been trying to protect him for the past three and a half years, evidence is being destroyed, tampering is being done with CCTV cameras, and people will continue to have doubts," the Congress leader said.

He concluded by urging for an FIR against "VIP" and all those involved. "Therefore, in the interest of justice, there should be a named FIR against that VIP and also FIRs against those who have destroyed evidence," Rawat asserted.

CM Dhami Recommends CBI Inquiry

Meanwhile, earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter.

Speaking to ANI in Dehradun, CM Dhami said, "I had met the parents of Ankita Bhandari. They lost their daughters and faced many difficulties. Respecting the sentiments of her parents, we have recommended a CBI inquiry into the case."

On Thursday, Chief Minister Dhami met the parents of late Ankita Bhandari and assured them of the state government's full support and commitment to ensuring justice in the case.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Dhami met Ankita Bhandari's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

During the meeting, the bereaved parents shared their views and emotions related to the case with the Chief Minister. CM Dhami listened to them with complete sensitivity and assured them that the state government stands firmly with the affected family.

The release stated that CM Dhami said that ensuring justice in this matter is the state government's highest priority. He also assured the bereaved family of all possible support and positive action on their demands. (ANI)

