Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Shamakhi District
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. An earthquake occurred on the border of Shamakhi district, Trend reports via the Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
It is reported that the earthquake was recorded at 18:55 local time. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.8.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 13 km.
