Karak Governor Visits Injured Municipal Worker Following Severe Weather Response

Karak, Jan 10 (Petra) - Karak Governor Qabalan Al-Sharif, accompanied by the mayor of Mutah and Al-Mazar, Abdullah Abadleh, visited municipal worker Hani Al-Awnah on Saturday, who was injured while performing his duties during the recent low-pressure system.The medical team at Karak Public Hospital, including Hospital Director Dr. Ali Sarayrah and supervising physician Radwan Al-Majali, confirmed that Al-Awnah's health is stable and that he is receiving the necessary medical care.Al-Sharif expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts of field teams, praising their dedication and commitment to serving citizens.