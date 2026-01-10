JRTV To Air Exclusive Interview With Prime Minister

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) - The Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV) will broadcast an exclusive interview with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.The interview will cover a range of domestic economic, development, and political issues, as well as regional developments.

