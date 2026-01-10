MPU Open Day 2026 Showcases The Pulse Of Innovation And Receives Enthusiastic Response

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, January 10 - To celebrate its 45anniversary, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held its 2026 Open Day today (10 January), themed“The Pulse of Innovation”. The event featured a variety of activities, such as degree programme presentations, thematic exhibitions, workshops, experiential activities, information sessions, admission consultations, campus tours, Chit-Chat with MPU, and student performances. MPU showcased distinctive educational provision, programme features, research innovation, social engagement initiatives, and international collaboration to attract over 4,800 participants, including prospective high school graduates, professionals, parents, and students from local and international communities. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

The opening ceremony of MPU Open Day took place at 2:30 p.m. on 10 January in the MPU Auditorium. The ceremony was presided over by Chu Zhiwen, Representative of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Vivian Lei, Acting Rector of MPU; along with principals and representatives from over 30 Macao secondary schools.

A 45-Year Journey with Gratitude

During her speech, Vivian Lei stated that this year marks the joyous occasion of MPU's 45th anniversary. The University has consistently upheld the principles of patriotism and love for Macao, rooted in Macao while being supported by the motherland. The achievements at MPU have gained recognition both nationally and internationally, nurturing numerous talents across various industries and contributing to the development of the country and Macao. MPU is grateful for the steadfast support from all sectors of society, and will continue to promote the development of education in Macao.

Development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town

Vivian Lei highlighted that the Macao SAR Government is accelerating the integrated development of education, technology and talent, while advancing the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, in which MPU is actively involved. Under the coordination of the Macao SAR Government, MPU will commence the initial phase of teaching at the transitional teaching site in Hengqin between August and September this year, focusing on postgraduate education encompassing health sciences, technological innovation, and Chinese-Portuguese languages. Enrolment procedures are currently in progress. The subsequent phase involves the construction of the MPU campus in Hengqin, which is planned to commence in 2027 and expected to be completed by 2030. Upon completion, both the main campus and Hengqin campus will embrace new regional and international opportunities.

Steady Expansion and Quality Education

Evelina Souza, Head of Registry of Macao Polytechnic University, stated that the degree programmes offered by MPU closely align with social development and have been well-received by students. Currently, over 8,000 students are enrolled in degree programmes in the 2025/2026 academic year. MPU will introduce new degree programmes tailored to industry trends to meet social demands for the upcoming 2026/2027 academic year. In the new academic year, MPU will expand its freshmen intake by 10% compared to last year, planning to enrol 3,300 students. By September 2026, the total student population is projected to reach 10,000.

Degree Programmes in Line with Social Development

Secondary school students attending the Open Day expressed that degree programmes at MPU are closely linked to social development. They have already enrolled in MPU degree programmes, and the Open Day helped them gain further insight into MPU's multicultural campus and university life: The presentations provided rich information on MPU's teaching, research and student exchange programmes; and the experiential activities allowed them to delve deeper into the development trends and career planning of the“Artificial Intelligence+” profession.

Presence of over Thirty Secondary School Principals and Representatives

The secondary school principals and representatives who presided over the Open Day ceremony hailed from various schools, including Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Colégio Mateus Ricci, Our Lady of Fatima Girls' School, Escola Tong Sin Tong, Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section), Pui Ching Middle School, Pui Va Middle School, Pooi To Middle School, Lingnan Middle School, Saint John de Brito School, Instituto Salesiano, Kao Yip Middle School, Xin Hua Evening Secondary School, Escola Sun Wah, Tong Nam School, Fong Chong School of Taipa, Escola Estrela do Mar, Escola Seong Fan da Associação Commercial de Macau, Escola dos Moradores de Macau, Macau Kung Luen Vocational & Technical Middle School, Escola Portuguesa de Macau, Hou Kong Middle School, Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, Yuet Wah College, Saint Paul School, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), Colégio Diocesano de São José Branch 3rd, Colégio Diocesano de São José Branch 6th, Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai, Escola Dom Luis VersigLia, and others.

Celebrating 45 Years of Excellence

MPU Open Day featured a splendid array of activities, including the launch of limited-edition souvenirs for its 45th anniversary and photo opportunities with the MPU mascots – the event was filled with excitement and festive cheer. MPU offers a range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year that are welcomed by both local and international students, and these programmes cover innovation and technology, health sciences and sports, language translation, arts and culture, humanities and social sciences, as well as business and finance. For inquiries, please contact Registry at 8599 6111/8599 6149. For information on admissions and scholarships, please visit mpu/local or follow MPU's WeChat official account: mpuadmission.

