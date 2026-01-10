Phillips Law Group Surpasses $2 Billion In Client Recoveries

Tempe, Arizona – Phillips Law Group, one of the largest and most respected personal injury law firms in Arizona, has surpassed $2 billion in total recoveries for its clients, reinforcing its position as a leading personal injury law firm in the Phoenix metro area and nationwide.

This achievement reflects over 30 years of advocacy for injury victims, with an estimated more than 185,000 clients helped, 129,000 medical bills paid in full, and 110,000 vehicles repaired or replaced. The firm's record includes numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements across the Phoenix metro area and statewide, such as a $23 million award, demonstrating the firm's proven ability to deliver life-changing results for clients throughout Arizona.

“It's a numerical testament of the hard work and dedication our staff puts into their craft every single day,” said managing attorney Nasser Abujbarah.“It's an identifier of the sweat and tears that it takes to fight for justice every day for your clients.”

Phillips Law Group serves clients in cities across Arizona, including Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Peoria, Avondale, Tempe, and Tolleson, accepting cases nationwide. The firm handles a broad spectrum of personal injury and related matters, such as car, truck and motorcycle accidents; catastrophic injuries including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries; and other general injury-related litigation.

Nasser Abujbarah serves as the firm's managing attorney, whose sole focus is to seek justice and represent those harmed by others' negligence. He is shaping the future of the firm to continue assisting clients in need for years to come and to give back to the local community that has given so much to him.

With an experienced legal team and a client-centered approach, Phillips Law Group offers free, no‐obligation consultations to injury victims seeking representation from a trusted Arizona personal injury attorney.

Phillips Law Group has earned its outstanding reputation throughout Phoenix, Arizona, and beyond. Founding partner Jeffrey Phillips is a seasoned trial lawyer and the founder of Phillips & Associates Law Firm and other Phillips & Associates firms. He and his firms have represented more than 155,000 consumer clients over the past 30 years in Arizona, California, Utah, and nationwide. Today, Nasser Abujbarah leads the firm to support clients in pursuing justice and has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in America for his exceptional work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. In all, the Phillips team has recovered over two billion dollars for its clients and helped secure justice for thousands.

