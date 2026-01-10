ICC Reveals Over 1,300 Pieces Of Evidence Against Ex Philippine President Duterte

Over the last seven months of 2025, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecution has shared more than 1,300 pieces of evidence with the legal team of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, including materials that could potentially link him to killings connected to his war on drugs.

A document dated December 24, 2025, which was made public this week, shows that the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) notified the Pre-Trial Chamber (PTC) I that it had disclosed a total of 1,303 pieces of evidence to the defence from July 7 to December 18, 2025.

Of these, 906 are deemed“INCRIM,” or incriminating; 389 are labelled as“Rule 77 evidence,” which the defence can review; and the remaining eight are classified as“PEXO,” or potentially exonerating, according to Inquirer.

The OTP did not provide specifics, citing the confidential nature of the materials, but said the incriminating evidence included killings during barangay clearance operations as well as the deaths of“high-value targets” during Duterte's presidency.

The document was signed by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang.

The prosecution clarified that this set of evidence, disclosed after July 1, will not be used in the upcoming confirmation of charges hearings, which have yet to be rescheduled following a postponement from their original September dates.

The OTP began providing evidence to Duterte's defence team in March 2024. Legal analysts have noted that this process is a crucial stage of ICC proceedings, with the potential to significantly influence the case for both sides.

Duterte is detained at the Scheveningen prison complex in The Hague, the Netherlands, while facing charges of murder as a crime against humanity over the brutal killings linked to his crackdown on narcotics.