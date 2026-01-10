Watch: Filipino Expat 'From Poor Family' Can't Hold Back Tears After Dh30-Million Win

For many hardworking expats, who fly into the UAE with a suitcase full of dreams, Dh30 million is an unimaginable sum of money.

Anna Lee Gayongan, another such expat from the Philippines, bagged Dh30 million in the Big Ticket draw just three days into the new year.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, earlier this week, Gayongan said that she prayed for the year to be a blessed one - only to have her prayers answered in days.

“If it is meant for you,” she said,“it will come to you,” emphasising how she puts her family first as the breadwinner. Read how she found that she won Dh30 million in the Big Ticket draw.

'Struggle' in childhood

Gayongan, one of six siblings, spoke to Big Ticket days after she received the winning call, recounting her difficult childhood.

Being the first child in the family to graduate, Gayongan said that she wished to take a Board exam to help her with her career as an accountant. However, when she went to ask her mother, Anna was told that there wasn't "enough budget".

We are from a poor family.

Anna Lee Gayongan

Wiping away tears, she also recalled her mother's "struggle".

Her mother toiled away as a "sidewalk vendor", attempting to sell whatever popular item she could get her hands on - fruits, fish, etc.

Many expats in the UAE rent out homes here, she says that her family lived in rented homes back in the Philippines. "We don't have a house," she said.

Now, she has vowed to give back to her family as the breadwinner, highlighting that the siblings always help each other out. Watch her interview with Big Ticket below:

How such wins change lives

Raffles like these change many expats' lives, allowing them to repay debts, build homes and pay for their children's educational expenses.

A raffle draw winner who bagged Dh50 million in 2021 said in an interview to Khaleej Times that he managed to pay off his debt, move to a better home and make good investments that helped him generate more income.

Another expat who bagged Dh20 million with Big Ticket said the win gave him“financial freedom” that allowed him to start his own business while working. Unlike many others, he chose not to splurge. "I didn't spend on any unnecessary luxuries. I live a simple life with no debt and a reasonable income.”

Hearing such warm anecdotes inspires many to try their luck with these draws, driven by hopes of a better life.