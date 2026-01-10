Kingdom's Clearance Companies Process 1M Customs Declarations In 2025 - AOCTC

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's customs clearance companies made an "unprecedented" record in the Kingdom's history by processing more than 1 million customs declarations in 2025 at various customs and border crossings.

Head of Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC) Deifallah Abu Aqouleh, said the sector's companies processed 1.144 million customs declarations last year, compared with 952,000 in 2024, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Abu Aqouleh described the figure as unprecedented milestone and a first in the Kingdom's history, indicating "effectiveness" of the Kingdom's economic activity, which has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of 2025, as well as the increased pace of trade with Syria and transit trade.

Head of AOCTC expressed his appreciation for the efforts and facilitations provided by Jordanian Customs Department and various security agencies to expedite operations at customs and border crossings and complete transactions, whether for goods destined for the local market or in transit, as quickly as possible

He added that the Kingdom's logistics sector is a "fundamental" pillar in achieving the goals of supporting trade and facilitating the flow of goods between Jordan and neighbouring countries.

Around 467 licensed customs clearance companies are operating in the Kingdom, which are comprised of 2,000 branches distributed across all customs and border crossings and provide around 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians.

According to statistical data compiled by the association, a rise was recorded in the number of declarations processed last year through Omari Customs Centre, which connects Jordan with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In this context, a total of 255,812 declarations were completed in 2025, compared with 173,374 in 2024.

The statistics also showed an increase in the number of declarations processed by customs clearance companies operating at Aqaba Customs Centre last year, totalling 206,506, compared with 173,961 in 2024.

The data also indicated that customs clearance companies at Jaber Customs Centre, which connects Jordan with Syria, processed 55,932 customs declarations last year, compared with 20,075 in 2024.

While 180,522 declarations were processed last year through Zizia Airport Customs Clearance Centre, compared with 204,712 in 2024.

The data revealed the total number of customs declarations processed at various customs centres and border crossings within Jordan last year, reached a total of 356,435 transit declarations were processed, compared with 227,360 in 2024.

The data indicated that the number of trucks that crossed, either entering or exiting, Omari Customs Centre last year reached 485,997, while 176,388 trucks crossed via Karama Customs Centre, which connects the Kingdom with Iraq, and 383,591 trucks through the Jaber Customs Centre.

The data noted customs declarations processed by clearance companies at various customs centres across the Kingdom last year for goods exported from Jordan reached 180,400, compared with 162,583 in 2024.

The number of customs declarations processed by these companies last year at various customs and border centres for goods destined for the local market for consumption reached 458,425, compared with 432,999 in 2024.

The statistics showed the number of containers handled by the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) last year reached 1.007 million, compared with 824,199 in 2024.

Based on the figures, 503,700 containers entered the Kingdom or transited through the ACT last year, while the number of exported containers reached 117,085, and around 602 ships docked at the ACT, compared with 494 in 2024.

The data showed 93,387 vehicles gasoline, hybrid and electric were cleared through Zarqa Free Zone for the local market last year, compared with 75,376 in 2024.

Last year, the vehicles cleared through Zarqa Free Zone last year for the local market were 7,959 gasoline-powered, 47,216 electric-powered and 38,212 hybrid vehicles, according to Petra.