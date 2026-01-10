403
TRNC denounces EU after Greek Cypriot Administration’s takeover
(MENAFN) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has expressed strong criticism of the European Union following the Greek Cypriot Administration’s takeover of the rotating EU Council presidency. The TRNC accused the bloc of demonstrating a persistent bias that overlooks the rights and presence of the Turkish Cypriot community.
In a statement from its Foreign Ministry, the TRNC said the decision underscores the EU’s long-standing “distorted and one-sided” position on the Cyprus issue, a stance that it claims contradicts the union’s professed principles, according to reports.
“The systematic exclusion of the Turkish Cypriot people is not only a political injustice but also a clear contradiction of the European Union’s own fundamental values,” the statement added.
The ministry highlighted that the Republic of Cyprus, established in 1960 as a partnership between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, effectively ceased to operate under its original constitutional framework after violent attacks on Turkish Cypriots in December 1963. Since that time, it argues, the internationally recognized government has functioned primarily as a Greek Cypriot administration.
Despite this history, the EU granted membership to the Greek Cypriot Administration in 2004, a move the TRNC asserts has compromised the bloc’s neutrality and made it a participant in the Cyprus conflict rather than an impartial mediator.
The ministry emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot community has consistently demonstrated readiness to pursue a settlement, noting that any resolution must be grounded in principles of sovereign equality and equal standing in the international arena.
