X platforms switches Iranian flag emoji
(MENAFN) US-based social media company X has modified the Iran flag emoji displayed on its web platform, replacing the emblem representing the Islamic Republic with the historic Lion and Sun symbol, according to user reports on Friday, amid ongoing nationwide protests.
The previous emoji depicted Iran’s official post-1979 flag, featuring a red emblem introduced after the Islamic Revolution. The updated design now showcases the lion and sun motif, historically present on Iran’s national flag for centuries before being removed after the revolution and widely associated with the country’s pre-revolutionary period.
Following the change, the new emoji began appearing on the official X accounts of Iranian state institutions and officials, including accounts linked to state media such as Tasnim News.
Under the update, all instances of the Iran flag emoji accessed through X on web browsers now display the new design, regardless of when they were originally posted.
At present, the revised emoji is only visible to users on web browsers, while other platforms continue to show Iran’s official flag through their standard emoji designs.
Separately, on Friday, US entrepreneur Elon Musk – who also owns X – and his SpaceX company activated Starlink satellite internet in Iran amid a nationwide internet blackout, offering free access for an unspecified period.
Iran has experienced waves of protests since late December, largely triggered by a sharp decline in the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.
The demonstrations began on December 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and subsequently spread to multiple cities.
US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran is “in big trouble” as protests continue, noting that the US is closely monitoring the situation and warning authorities against using lethal force.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of stirring the unrest, emphasizing that security forces and the judiciary "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs."
Despite a fallout earlier this year, Musk is generally viewed as an ally of Trump and the Republican Party.
