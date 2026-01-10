Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Elderly Workers Of BJP In Rohini

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday honoured elderly BJP workers at an event at the North-West District Office in Rohini Sector-29 to honour loyal senior BJP workers above the age of 60.

The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the senior party workers for their unwavering loyalty, dedication and continuous service in Rohini Sector-29.

She said that the penance, sacrifice and discipline of these senior colleagues, who strengthened the party organisationally and ideologically over decades, form the very foundation of the BJP's vast and robust organisational structure.

Their guidance and selfless spirit of service remain a source of inspiration for the younger generation, she said.

The event was attended by the area MP Yogender Chandolia, Delhi Government Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, District President Vinod Sehrawat, along with other senior office-bearers and party workers.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP family will always remain indebted to these committed workers for their invaluable contribution and is fully committed to upholding their honour and dignity.

“The dedication, discipline and experience of these senior colleagues, who have provided the party with a strong base over decades, constitute the true foundation of its organisational strength,” she said.

She said that beginning her journey as an ordinary party worker and today having the opportunity to lead the Delhi Government is a matter of great privilege for her.

The formation of a BJP government in Delhi after 27 years of continuous struggle is the result of the penance, patience and organisational loyalty of the senior workers, she added.