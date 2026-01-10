MP CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Prosperity At Vidisha's Neelkantheshwar Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday offered prayers at ancient Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple located in Udaipur, Vidisha district, and sought happiness, peace, and prosperity for the state. CM Yadav also performed Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva with milk, curd, and panchamrita on the occasion.

About Neelkantheshwar Temple

According to an official release, the Neelkantheshwar Temple is an ancient and magnificent Shiva temple located in Udaipur village near Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. It is an outstanding example of Indian architectural excellence, with intricate carvings resembling those of the Khajuraho temples. A five-day fair is organised here every year on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The first rays of the sun fall directly on the Shivling, making Udaipur a unique and revered site. The temple showcases exquisite Khajuraho-style carvings and a remarkable integration of mathematical and astronomical knowledge, it added.

CM Praises PM Modi's Efforts for Sanatan Culture

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to re-establish the prestige of Sanatan culture. Lord Ram temple built in Ayodhya, while the grandeur of Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi is illuminating the world.

He further praised Prime Minister Modi saying, the PM's efforts to restore and re-establish the glory of the sacred Somnath Temple are truly commendable and deserve heartfelt appreciation. By remembering the events of the past and preparing the nation with a forward-looking vision, the Prime Minister has strengthened the country and enhanced India's stature on the global stage.

Future Development and Preservation Plans

After offering prayers at the Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple, Chief Minister Yadav said that the Neelkantheshwar Temple of Lord Mahadev is an extremely beautiful, historic, and over 1,000-year-old heritage site. He stated that effective measures will be undertaken to further strengthen and preserve this remarkable archaeological heritage in keeping with its religious significance. He added that efforts would also be made to develop the site into a centre of learning and research for those interested in archaeology. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)