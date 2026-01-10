Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi To Attend Cultural Events Underway

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were warmly welcomed at Keshod Airport by office bearers and officials of Junagadh district. They arrived to participate in the Swabhiman Parv at Somnat and were welcomed by District Panchayat President Shri Haresh Thummar, MLAs Deva Malam and Bhagvan Kargatia, District Collector Anilkumar Ranavasia, District Development Officer HP Patel, Superintendent of Police Subodh Odedara, Assistant Collector Vandana Meena, President of Keshod Municipality Mehulbhai Gondaliya, District BJP President Chandubhai Makwana, Chairman of Savaj Dairy Dineshbhai Khatariya, along with other local dignitaries.

PM Modi to Attend Cultural Extravaganza

Meanwhile, at the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend, cultural performances from states such as Karnataka, West Bengal, and others are being presented on around 20 stages along the Shaurya Yatra route from Shankh Circle to Hamirji Circle, giving living expression to the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', according to a release from CMO.

Ahead of the arrival of PM Modi, devotees and local citizens gathered in large numbers to witness various cultural programmes presented by artists from different states along the Shaurya Yatra route. These performances, showcasing unity in diversity, included Yakshagana, Kuchipudi dance, Maniyaro Raas, Bharatnatyam, and many others.

PM Modi's Itinerary at Somnath

PM Modi will participate in Omkar Mantra chanting at the Somnath Swabhiman Parv and thereafter view the Drone show at the Somnath Temple. On 11 January, at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice. Thereafter, at around 10:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

Commemorating History and Resilience

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is being organised in Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations. The programme marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026.

Despite repeated attempts to destroy it over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

The release stated that, after independence, Sardar Patel led the effort to restore the Temple. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The 75th anniversary of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The celebrations will feature hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of 'Om' within the temple premises. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)