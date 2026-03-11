Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore Disbursed To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme Since Launch, Says Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has disbursed more than Rs 4.09 lakh crore to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme through 21 instalments since its launch in February 2019.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the scheme was introduced to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land holdings.

Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually, which is transferred in three equal instalments directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The scheme uses cultivable landholding as the primary eligibility criterion, subject to certain exclusions related to individuals with higher economic status.

According to the ministry, a farmer-centric digital infrastructure has been established to ensure transparent delivery of benefits across the country without the involvement of intermediaries.

To maintain transparency in beneficiary registration and verification, the government has introduced digital systems for identifying eligible farmers.

A Farmer ID has been made mandatory for new registrations in 19 states where the farmer registry initiative has begun. In states where the registry process is yet to start, farmers can continue to register for the scheme without a Farmer ID.

The ministry noted that some farmers may face challenges in claiming benefits due to issues such as mismatches in names across official documents caused by procedural variations.

To address such issues and ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not excluded, the government has enabled multiple registration options, including self-registration through mobile and web applications.

In addition, a grievance redressal mechanism has been established through which farmers can report problems related to land records or identity mismatches, allowing them to proceed with registration and obtain a Farmer ID where required.

The government has also taken steps to ensure that farmers without access to mobile phones can benefit from digital services.

Such farmers can avail themselves of registration and related services through Common Service Centres (CSCs) as well as offices of state governments at the block and tehsil levels.

(KNN Bureau)

