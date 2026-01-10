Hijab-Wearing Woman Cannot Become India's PM: Sanjay Nirupam

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai/New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday hit back at AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement, saying that“a hijab-wearing woman cannot become the Prime Minister of India, though she could become the Prime Minister of Pakistan or Bangladesh.”

Owaisi, during a programme, had said that it was his dream that one day a hijab-wearing daughter would become the Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking to IANS in Mumbai, Sanjay Nirupam said that a hijab-wearing woman can certainly become a Prime Minister, but not of India.“She can become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Bangladesh or any Gulf country. If Owaisi has such a big dream of making a hijab-wearing woman the Prime Minister, then like the Razakars of that time, he should go to Pakistan as soon as possible and try to make a hijab-wearing woman the Prime Minister there,” he said.

Nirupam also spoke about the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, saying that a grand celebration is being organised in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate.

“Somnath is a symbol of India's self-respect. It represents India's culture and traditions. Everyone should remember that Somnath is the same temple which was attacked several times nearly a thousand years ago by the Afghan ruler Mahmud of Ghazni,” he said.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nirupam said that the way she intervened in official work during the ED raid at the I-PAC office amounted to a violation of India's constitutional system.“It is an illegal act and a crime. The way Mamata Banerjee is preventing central agencies from doing their work and creating obstacles in the investigation is a very serious matter. The public is watching everything and waiting for the right time,” he said.

In reply to another question, Nirupam said Ajit Pawar had stated that internal family differences had been resolved.

“Since the parties led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are contesting the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections together, it clearly indicates that family differences are coming to an end. This is a good thing. What political shape it will take in the future, I do not know. That decision rests with Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar,” he added.