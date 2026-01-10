100 Arrested In Baharistan As Isfahan Schools Closed Amid Ongoing Protests In Iran
As reported by Azernews, according to Tasnim news agency, the Baharistan governor stated that the arrested individuals used both cold and firearms against civilians and security forces during the disturbances.
The crisis management director of Isfahan province confirmed that all schools, kindergartens, and pre-school institutions in the province and its districts will remain closed tomorrow, transitioning to online education at all levels.
These developments come amid two weeks of mass protests across Iran against the current political administration. Over the past week alone, at least 217 protesters have reportedly been killed.
