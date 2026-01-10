403
Turkey pays tribute to Gaza’s journalists on Working Journalists’ Day
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye observed Jan. 10 as Working Journalists’ Day, with the nation’s Communications Directorate expressing gratitude to media professionals and commemorating those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“We extend our congratulations to all members of the press who work selflessly to deliver accurate, impartial, and reliable information,” the directorate stated on social media. The message specifically honored journalists who were killed while reporting, highlighting those covering events in Gaza: “Journalists martyred while conveying the truth to the world, particularly in Gaza, have become the voice of humanity and conscience.”
The directorate also reflected on the broader meaning of the day, emphasizing the importance of press freedom and public access to information. “On this meaningful day, we once again commemorate all journalists who lost their lives, and underline the importance of press freedom and the right to access information,” it said.
Working Journalists’ Day, observed annually on Jan. 10, commemorates the 1961 introduction of laws in Türkiye designed to improve journalists’ rights, including job security and fair wages. The day celebrates the essential role of journalists in informing the public and draws attention to ongoing challenges in safeguarding press freedom.
