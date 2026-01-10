Bajaur: CTD Officer Killed In Firing By Unidentified Gunmen

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In Mamund Tehsil, Bajaur, a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer was martyred in a firing incident carried out by unidentified assailants. According to police, the attack took place in the Mina area, where armed men targeted the officer.

Police sources identified the slain officer as Sipor, a resident of Mina. Following the incident, authorities cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Police stated that raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the culprits, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The funeral prayer of the officer was held at Bajaur Police Lines, attended by police officials, personnel, and a large number of citizens. Police have vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, in the Khwaro Kelay area of Mamund Tehsil, police officer Rasheed, a resident of Katkot, was also killed in firing by unidentified individuals.