New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 7 Progress With Halborn Audit Finalized

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, has provided an update on its development timeline and presale distribution. The project confirmed that Phase 7 of its presale is active and that the Halborn Security audit for its V1 protocol release has been completed. These developments move the platform closer to functional deployment as it continues to attract participants.







Protocol Overview and Market Positioning

Mutuum Finance is designed as a new DeFi crypto protocol focused on on-chain lending and borrowing. Its structure includes two connected market environments that allow users to lend, borrow, and manage collateral with defined mechanisms.

The Mutuum Finance system operates through two connected environments that share collateral logic and liquidity assumptions. The first is the peer-to-contract (P2C) market, where liquidity is pooled.

Users who supply assets receive mtTokens that increase in value as interest accumulates in the pool. Borrowers draw liquidity from those same pools by posting collateral and borrowing within defined loan-to-value parameters.

The second environment is a peer-to-peer (P2P) venue. Instead of using shared pools, lenders and borrowers match directly through collateralized agreements. Loan terms can vary, but the same risk controls apply: collateral requirements, LTV caps, and liquidation rules.

Stablecoins play a central role in the Mutuum Finance design. USDT will be one of the first supported assets for lending and borrowing. Stablecoins reduce volatility exposure for lenders and borrowers and allow for predictable repayment schedules. This design choice focuses on users seeking access to liquidity without significant price fluctuation risk.

The team has also stated that future updates will include layer-2 network integration. Layer-2 support helps reduce network fees and increase transaction throughput. For lending protocols, lower operational costs can raise usage rates, as participants are not discouraged by high transaction fees. This upgrade is positioned in the roadmap after V1 Protocol deployment.

Halborn Security Audit and Technical Review

Security remains a central component of DeFi platform development. Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security completed an independent review of the V1 smart contract code. The audit examined liquidation logic, collateral management, interest rate calculations, repayment functions, and broader contract behavior.

The project also holds a 90/100 CertiK token scan score, reflecting basic structural and transparency checks. In addition to these assessments, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50K bug bounty program aimed at identifying potential contract vulnerabilities before mainnet release. Multiple security layers are common for lending protocols due to the capital at risk during liquidations and loan executions.

Presale Status and Distribution Structure

Alongside development updates, Mutuum Finance continues its presale distribution. Phase 7 is active with a token price of $0.04. According to the project's distribution model, the presale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01. With the token now at $0.04, this represents an increase of roughly 300% from the initial phase over the course of the distribution period.

The project has raised approximately $19.6M and has attracted more than 18,800 holders. Participation has expanded steadily rather than through short bursts, indicating continuous entry across phases.

Mutuum Finance supports both cryptocurrency payments and card payments for participants, allowing for broader accessibility beyond on-chain users who hold stablecoins. The team also introduced a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily buyer with $500 worth of MUTM. This mechanism provides an additional distribution channel aside from fixed presale allocations.

Positioning Within DeFi and Market Context

The roadmap identifies this stage as part of Phase 2 of the broader development cycle. Phase 1 focused on core design work, smart contract construction, interest models, and liquidation frameworks. Phase 2 includes asset onboarding, testnet operation, security reviews, oracle integration, and stablecoin support. Layer-2 compatibility and expanded asset support follow in later stages.

Mutuum Finance enters a market where decentralized lending platforms compete on functionality, security, and usability rather than branding alone. In this environment, visibility tends to follow development milestones. Once protocols move from presale stage to operational stage, attention shifts from speculation to usage.

With its presale advancing through later phases, a finalized Halborn audit, and V1 approaching testnet deployment, Mutuum Finance aligns with the category of next crypto assets moving from initial funding into execution. Whether adoption follows will depend on usage, performance, and liquidity after mainnet release.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

CONTACT: Media Contact Information J.Weir...