US Senator Addresses Trump’s Stance on Russia Sanctions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has confidentially urged legislators to promote a bill that would impose secondary sanctions on nations trading with Russia, according to Senator Lindsey Graham.
The proposed legislation would grant Trump the authority to enforce a minimum 500% tariff on goods and services from any country involved in trading Russian oil, uranium, gas, or associated products. Graham, who sponsors the bill, has repeatedly attempted without success to advance it.
However, earlier this week, Trump indicated he would be “OK” with it if it were approved.
Graham told reporters on Wednesday that over the weekend, Trump instructed Senate Majority Leader John Thune to accelerate the legislation.
“President Trump told Thune Sunday, when we were playing golf: move the bill,” Graham said, adding that shortly thereafter, the White House sent him a statement confirming it had “signed off on the bill.”
He mentioned that a call was arranged later in the day with members of both the House and Senate to discuss the proposal, which Graham argued the US requires as “leverage” in negotiations with Russia over Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters, Thune described Graham’s bill as “an important tool” that could contribute to achieving a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine.
Nevertheless, he expressed doubt it could pass this year, noting that the Senate’s December schedule is already packed.
