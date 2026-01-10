New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces Halborn Audit Completion As V1 Protocol Nears Testnet Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol under development, has announced the completion of an independent security audit by Halborn as it prepares for a Version 1 (V1) release on the Sepolia testnet. The update was shared by the Mutuum Finance team via its official X account as part of ongoing development communications tied to the project's planned testnet rollout and broader roadmap progression.







Halborn audit completion and V1 testnet preparation

In a recent statement published on X, the Mutuum Finance team reported that the external review of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol has concluded. The announcement included the following audit confirmation:“HalbornSecurity has completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance's V1 lending & borrowing protocol.” The team also provided an update on near-term deployment plans, stating:“We're preparing the V1 release on Sepolia testnet, then finalizing for Mainnet. Launch timing coming shortly.”

According to the project's communications, the Sepolia testnet release is intended to provide an initial environment where users can interact with key V1 functionality prior to mainnet readiness. The team has indicated that core components are expected to be available through the testnet deployment, including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, Liquidator Bot, and additional protocol modules.

Mutuum Finance also stated that initial supported assets for early lending, borrowing, and collateral use cases are expected to include ETH and USDT.

Presale status

Alongside development updates, Mutuum Finance reports that its token distribution remains in an active presale stage. The project states it has raised over $19.65M and currently has more than 18,750 holders. Mutuum Finance also reports that presale token sales have exceeded 825 million MUTM, which it describes as approaching half of the 1.82 billion MUTM allocated for presale distribution.

The project reports that Presale Phase 6 has sold out, prompting a transition into Presale Phase 7. The token was priced at $0.035 during Phase 6, and increased to $0.04 at the start of Phase 7, representing an increase of about 20%. The project has also stated a $0.06 listing price, meaning the current Phase 7 presale price remains below the stated listing level.

Mutuum Finance has also shared an update regarding payment options for presale participation. The team stated that card purchases have been implemented, and noted that a step-by-step guide was published on the project's official X account. The stated purpose of this addition is to simplify access for participants who may be less familiar with cryptocurrency transfers and on-chain purchasing workflows.

Roadmap progress and audit references

Mutuum Finance has outlined broader development milestones through a phased roadmap. The project states that Phase 1 is complete, including the audit of the token smart contract by CertiK. The team further indicated that Phase 2 is underway with a limited number of remaining tasks, and that development is progressing toward Phase 3 of the roadmap.

Mutuum Finance's latest update links security review progress with near-term deployment planning, citing the completion of a Halborn audit for its V1 lending and borrowing protocol and preparation for a Sepolia testnet release ahead of a mainnet transition. In parallel, the project reports ongoing presale activity, participation metrics, and additional onboarding options, while referencing roadmap milestones that include a completed CertiK token smart contract audit and continued development through Phase 2.

