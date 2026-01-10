403
After A Volatile Week, Brazil's Real Holds Firm As Global Dollar Strengthens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a week in which the real outperformed even as the global dollar firmed, Brazil's currency is entering Saturday's thin trading with a clear message: local fundamentals and politics are doing the heavy lifting.
By early morning, spot was hovering around 5.37 per $1, inside an initial range roughly bounded by 5.35 to 5.40. Liquidity is the caveat: on a Saturday, price action can be more about headlines than conviction.
Friday's driver set was unusually crowded. In Brazil, IPCA rose 0.33% in December and 4.26% in 2025, inside the official target band.
That helped keep alive the market's expectation of rate cuts later in the first quarter, even as services inflation ran hot at 6%-a reminder that demand is still strong and the job market is still tight.
In the U.S., payrolls showed just 50,000 new jobs in December. Yields dipped on release, then steadied as traders focused on unemployment at 4.4%, a detail that keeps the Federal Reserve from sounding dovish too quickly.
U.S. equities pushed to fresh highs on the week, reinforcing the idea that“softening” is not the same as“breaking.”
Brazil also got a political-economy catalyst: the EU–Mercosur agreement is expected to be signed on January 17 in Paraguay, with Brasília arguing it could take effect in 2026 after ratification.
One market veteran described it as structural, not tactical-useful for lowering risk premia over time, less likely to move the needle in a single session.
Commodities added support, with Brent jumping about 2.28% to $63.34, while geopolitics stayed noisy: Washington floated a much larger defense budget path, talked up Greenland, and signaled a pause in a Venezuela strike plan alongside claims of $100 billion-plus oil investment interest.
Positioning looked active. The central bank rolled over 50,000 FX-swap contracts, dollar futures volume topped 225,000 contracts, and widely tracked Brazil equity ETFs traded heavy volume, with emerging-market fund flows showing a weekly inflow even as global equity funds saw net outflows.
Technically, the charts now look more like consolidation than trend. On four-hour signals, momentum is stretched and selling pressure is fading, with support near 5.36 and resistance around 5.38–5.41.
Daily momentum remains bearish, but late in the move: 5.35 is the near-term line, while 5.42–5.43 is the ceiling bulls would need to regain.
The broader lesson is simple: markets are rewarding credibility, openness, and restraint-and punishing anything that smells like improvisation.
The real closed Friday near 5.3658 per $1, down 0.43% on the day and down 1.10% on the week, even as the dollar index edged up to about 99.14.
Brazil's 2025 inflation stayed inside the central bank's tolerance band, while the U.S. jobs report cooled growth but kept the“higher-for-longer” debate alive.
A revived EU–Mercosur deal narrative is offering Brazil a rare, pro-investment headline at a moment when markets are wary of state-heavy policy instincts.
