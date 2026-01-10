Cooking Oil Price Down, Gold Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of cooking oil declined, while gold surged in the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the price of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil decreased from 2,150afs to 2,100afs. He linked the decline to increased imports into Kabul markets.

Meanwhile, Safi added that the wholesale price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 3,500afs, a 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour remained stable at 1,450afs, a 49-kg bag of Indian sugar remained unchanged at 2,400afs, one kilogram of African black tea sold for 380afs, and the same quantity of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

He noted that in some cases retail prices differ slightly from wholesale prices, while in others the difference is more significant.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,500afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 3,550afs, and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,450afs. A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 2,100afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs, and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold increased from 7,300afs to 7,500afs, and the same amount of the Russian variety surged from 5,760afs to 5,900afs. Gold dealers say fluctuations in local gold prices are linked to changes in international markets.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok that the price of one litre of petrol remained unchanged at 61afs, and one litre of diesel at 59afs.

However, Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Dahan Bagh area of Kabul, said the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas sold for 56afs.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded for 66.10afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 225afs. During the previous week, one US dollar cost 66afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 224afs.

hz/sa