Syrian army secures Sheikh Maqsoud amid clashes with YPG/SDF
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army announced on Saturday that it has completed a thorough security sweep of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo, following heightened confrontations with the YPG/SDF terror group.
The Army’s Operations Command urged residents in the area to “remain in their homes and not go outside, due to SDF and PKK terrorist elements hiding among them,” as reported by local media.
Authorities emphasized that civilians can reach out to forces on the ground for urgent assistance or to report the presence of suspicious individuals, ensuring both the safety of residents and the effectiveness of ongoing security operations.
The move comes amid a broader escalation in northern Aleppo, where tensions between Syrian government forces and the YPG/SDF have intensified in recent weeks, raising concerns over civilian safety and the stability of the city’s neighborhoods.
