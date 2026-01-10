Bengaluru Man Marries Divorced Woman, Allegedly Steals ₹36 Lakh And Flees

A man married a divorced woman in Bengaluru, promising her a new life. He then allegedly took ₹36 lakh from her, left her with their child, and fled. He is now reportedly preparing for another marriage.

A man wooed and married a divorced woman, promising her a new life. Within a year, he left her with a child and fled with cash and gold worth ₹36 lakh in Banashankari, Bengaluru.

The accused is Mohan Raj from Banashankari, Bengaluru. The woman has filed a complaint with serious allegations against him. An FIR is filed at Banashankari police station. She also accuses the police of neglect, claiming they are not helping her get justice.

The woman stated she has known Mohan Raj for 10 years. They married in 2022 and had a baby girl in 2023. But in 2025, Mohan Raj left home. She alleges he assaults her if she calls or confronts him.

The woman said she has filed four complaints against Mohan Raj, but instead of receiving help, the police have been threatening her. She claimed they warned her of physical harm and arrest, and has appealed for justice.

The woman and Mohan Raj met while living in the same area. She was divorced from her first husband, a fact Mohan Raj knew when he married her. He allegedly took her money, promising to build a house and start a new life.

She alleges Mohan Raj cheated her of cash and gold worth ₹36 lakh. Now when confronted, he claims he doesn't know her. The woman lamented that he is now denying their relationship to deceive her.

The woman alleges Mohan Raj is the reason her first marriage ended. They were just acquaintances, but he allegedly lied to her first husband, convincing him of an affair, which led to the divorce.

The woman alleges Mohan Raj has relationships with several other young women. She claims he married her for money while having affairs. She also accuses him of sending inappropriate messages to many girls.